The Court of Appeal has overturned the conviction of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, over non declaration of his assets.

A 3 member panel of Justices of the court of appeal acquitted and discharged justice Onnoghen as a consequential order from the terms of settlement between him and federal government

The panel entered judgment in terms of settlement agreement by both parties.

The Court discharged and acquitted the former CJN of his conviction over the issue adding that the Code of Conduct Tribunal lacks jurisdiction over the matter.

Advertisement

The Court also sets aside the ruling by the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar.

The Court declared that the suspension of the former CJN, Walter Onnoghen, as unlawful.

The Court also ordered the Federal Government unfreeze all the bank accounts of retired Justice Onnoghen and that they should be made available to him.

Advertisement

The Court of Appeal has overturned the conviction of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, over non declaration of his assets.

A 3 member panel of Justices of the court of appeal acquitted and discharged justice Onnoghen as a consequential order from the terms of settlement between him and federal government

The panel entered judgment in terms of settlement agreement by both parties.

The Court discharged and acquitted the former CJN of his conviction over the issue adding that the Code of Conduct Tribunal lacks jurisdiction over the matter.

Advertisement

The Court also sets aside the ruling by the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar.

The Court declared that the suspension of the former CJN, Walter Onnoghen, as unlawful.

The Court also ordered the Federal Government unfreeze all the bank accounts of retired Justice Onnoghen and that they should be made available to him.

Advertisement

The Court of Appeal has overturned the conviction of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, over non declaration of his assets.

A 3 member panel of Justices of the court of appeal acquitted and discharged justice Onnoghen as a consequential order from the terms of settlement between him and federal government

The panel entered judgment in terms of settlement agreement by both parties.

The Court discharged and acquitted the former CJN of his conviction over the issue adding that the Code of Conduct Tribunal lacks jurisdiction over the matter.

Advertisement

The Court also sets aside the ruling by the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar.

The Court declared that the suspension of the former CJN, Walter Onnoghen, as unlawful.

The Court also ordered the Federal Government unfreeze all the bank accounts of retired Justice Onnoghen and that they should be made available to him.

Advertisement

The Court of Appeal has overturned the conviction of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, over non declaration of his assets.

A 3 member panel of Justices of the court of appeal acquitted and discharged justice Onnoghen as a consequential order from the terms of settlement between him and federal government

The panel entered judgment in terms of settlement agreement by both parties.

The Court discharged and acquitted the former CJN of his conviction over the issue adding that the Code of Conduct Tribunal lacks jurisdiction over the matter.

Advertisement

The Court also sets aside the ruling by the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar.

The Court declared that the suspension of the former CJN, Walter Onnoghen, as unlawful.

The Court also ordered the Federal Government unfreeze all the bank accounts of retired Justice Onnoghen and that they should be made available to him.

Advertisement

The Court of Appeal has overturned the conviction of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, over non declaration of his assets.

A 3 member panel of Justices of the court of appeal acquitted and discharged justice Onnoghen as a consequential order from the terms of settlement between him and federal government

The panel entered judgment in terms of settlement agreement by both parties.

The Court discharged and acquitted the former CJN of his conviction over the issue adding that the Code of Conduct Tribunal lacks jurisdiction over the matter.

Advertisement

The Court also sets aside the ruling by the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar.

The Court declared that the suspension of the former CJN, Walter Onnoghen, as unlawful.

The Court also ordered the Federal Government unfreeze all the bank accounts of retired Justice Onnoghen and that they should be made available to him.

Advertisement

The Court of Appeal has overturned the conviction of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, over non declaration of his assets.

A 3 member panel of Justices of the court of appeal acquitted and discharged justice Onnoghen as a consequential order from the terms of settlement between him and federal government

The panel entered judgment in terms of settlement agreement by both parties.

The Court discharged and acquitted the former CJN of his conviction over the issue adding that the Code of Conduct Tribunal lacks jurisdiction over the matter.

Advertisement

The Court also sets aside the ruling by the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar.

The Court declared that the suspension of the former CJN, Walter Onnoghen, as unlawful.

The Court also ordered the Federal Government unfreeze all the bank accounts of retired Justice Onnoghen and that they should be made available to him.

Advertisement

The Court of Appeal has overturned the conviction of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, over non declaration of his assets.

A 3 member panel of Justices of the court of appeal acquitted and discharged justice Onnoghen as a consequential order from the terms of settlement between him and federal government

The panel entered judgment in terms of settlement agreement by both parties.

The Court discharged and acquitted the former CJN of his conviction over the issue adding that the Code of Conduct Tribunal lacks jurisdiction over the matter.

Advertisement

The Court also sets aside the ruling by the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar.

The Court declared that the suspension of the former CJN, Walter Onnoghen, as unlawful.

The Court also ordered the Federal Government unfreeze all the bank accounts of retired Justice Onnoghen and that they should be made available to him.

Advertisement

The Court of Appeal has overturned the conviction of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, over non declaration of his assets.

A 3 member panel of Justices of the court of appeal acquitted and discharged justice Onnoghen as a consequential order from the terms of settlement between him and federal government

The panel entered judgment in terms of settlement agreement by both parties.

The Court discharged and acquitted the former CJN of his conviction over the issue adding that the Code of Conduct Tribunal lacks jurisdiction over the matter.

Advertisement

The Court also sets aside the ruling by the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar.

The Court declared that the suspension of the former CJN, Walter Onnoghen, as unlawful.

The Court also ordered the Federal Government unfreeze all the bank accounts of retired Justice Onnoghen and that they should be made available to him.