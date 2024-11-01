The Federal high court in Abuja has dismissed a suit seeking to sack the Chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Chinedu Ebie, over perceived wrongful appointment.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik while dismissing the suit filed by some aggrieved members of the Niger Delta communities, held that the suit lacked merit.

The case of the plaintiff was that President Tinubu’s appointee, Chiedu Ebie, was not qualified to head the board of the NDDC since he is not from “the oil-producing area with the highest quantum of oil production.”

They had insisted that the appointment was in breach of extant provisions of the NDDC Act.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalki delivered her judgment by citing Section 24 of the NDDC Act.

The act states that no suit shall be against any board member, or senior management of the NDDC.

She also held that the Plaintiffs do not have the right to challenge President Tinubu for appointing Chinedu Ebie, as Chairman of the Board, as such the plaintiffs lacked locus.

The suit was dismissed in its entirety.

Reacting to this judgment, chairman of the NDDC board commended the court for what it called a well delivered judgment and committed to a holistic and sustainable development of the Niger Delta region, urging all stakeholders to shun divisiveness and rally round the present governing board and management in sustaining the unprecedented peace and harmony within the Commission.