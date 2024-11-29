The federal high court sitting in Abuja has discharged and acquitted 50 alleged IPOB members on a three-count charge of terrorism-related offences.

The defendants were arrested in December 2023 by security officials in Anambra state on their way to a funeral.

They were subsequently brought to Abuja and arraigned before Justice James Omotosho, and they pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Delivering judgment Justice Omotosho held that the prosecution could not prove its case.

Evidence was presented before the court to prove that the defendants are IPOB members.

The defendants were said to be 53 members when they were arrested but 3 were alleged to have died in custody.

