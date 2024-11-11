The National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children’s Education (NCAOOSCE), with support from the Office of the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has successfully concluded its 3-day retreat.

The retreat focused on tackling the challenges of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

The gathering aimed to identify effective strategies for addressing the out-of-school children crisis, emphasizing the need for collective action and highlighting the link between neglect and insecurity.

To address the crisis, the retreat proposed the following:

– Renewed Political Will: Governments at all levels must demonstrate commitment to education.

– ⁠Data: An urgent need for a reliable and verifiable data to inform policy decisions on out-of-school children.

– Massive Funding: Secure funding from government, corporate entities, international organizations, and individuals.

– Qualified Teachers: Employ and train/retrain teachers to ensure quality education.

– Leveraging Technology: Utilize information technology for teaching and learning.

– Enhanced Advocacy: Sensitize the public on the commission’s mission and vision.

– Skill Acquisition: Integrate skill acquisition into teaching and learning for self-reliance.

Speakers, including Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, the representative of the Northern Governors’ Forum, the representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the South West Muslim Community, the wife of the Ooni of Ife, and other traditional rulers commended the Executive Secretary, Dr. Muhammad Sani Idris for his commitment to alleviating the plight of Almajiri and out-of-school children, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

With the recommendations from this retreat and the previous one on reforming the Almajiri system of education, the commission is poised to develop a comprehensive strategic plan to tackle the challenges faced by this vulnerable group not only in Nigeria but also across Africa and other affected countries.