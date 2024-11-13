UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer used his first address at COP29 to unveil ambitious climate goals, aiming to cut the UK’s emissions by 81% by 2035, compared to 1990 levels

Mr. Starmer speech focused on the need for proactive engagement in tackling climate change, framed as both a necessity and an opportunity for economic renewal.

The UK PM presented two different futures: one of inaction, characterised by delay and consequences, and the other a forward-looking vision focused on sustainability, jobs, and technological advancement.

Advertisement

“There is no national security, no economic security, no global security, without climate security,” he stated, underscoring the interconnectedness of environmental stability with broader societal goals.

In his first 100 days, Starmer’s government has implemented key policies, including the closure of the UK’s last coal-fired power station at the end of September, making the UK the first G7 nation to completely phase out coal.

Advertisement

He also moved to lift the ban on onshore wind development and pledged to cease issuing new North Sea oil and gas licences.

These actions, he explained, are part of a “programme of investment in jobs and industries,” particularly in traditional energy regions like the North Sea, which he aims to revitalise with renewable energy and carbon capture initiatives.

Read: https://www.tvcnews.tv/2024/10/carbon-capturing-identified-as-new-gold-mine-to-reduce-emissions/

Advertisement

Starmer announced funding for carbon capture projects on Teesside and Merseyside, aiming to leverage the expertise of oil and gas workers for this shift towards clean energy.

Sir Keir Starmer said: “So at this COP I was pleased to announce that we are building on our reputation as a climate leader, with the UK’s 2035 NDC target to reduce all greenhouse gas emissions by at least 81% on 1990 levels.

“Our goal of 1.5C is aligned with our goals for growth. But a global problem also requires global partnership. Responsible international co-operation, which is why we took the opportunity at this COP to again urge all Parties to come forward with ambitious targets of their own as we all agreed at the last COP.

Advertisement

“And through the NDC partnership, we are supporting developing countries to develop their own commitments. We will also soon be launching the Global Clean Power Alliance.

“A political alliance of countries committed to accelerating the clean energy transition, including unlocking the private finances that are needed.”