The federal government is actively pursuing international partnerships to explore the potential of clean nuclear power as part of its broader strategy to meet the country’s growing energy demands.

Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, made this announcement on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations Climate Change Conference in Azerbaijan.

Advertisement

It’s the second week of high-level discussions at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Azerbaijan, where countries are securing crucial deals to advance global climate action.

Delegates from around the world are working to keep the ambitious goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach.

Advertisement

Nigerian representatives at this year’s summit say the country is ramping up its efforts to combat climate change. They are focusing on cutting greenhouse gas emissions and investing in renewable energy, alongside other eco-friendly initiatives.

With nearly 70 percent of Nigerians relying on off-grid solutions for their energy needs, the government plans to harness renewable resources to boost power generation to 30 gigawatts by 2030.

Advertisement

In addition, the Nigerian government has developed a framework to participate in the Article 6 Carbon Market, a key strategy to achieve its climate action goals by reducing carbon emissions and financing green projects.

As the summit continues, Nigeria is positioning itself to take bold steps in both reducing emissions and meeting its energy needs with a cleaner, more sustainable approach.