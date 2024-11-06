The Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla, has called for the creation of special courts for maritime crimes to hasten justice delivery.

Ogalla spoke at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), in Enugu state, at the faculty of social sciences’ 2024 distinguished annual public lecture titled “Safeguarding Nigeria’s blue economy potentials: The Role of the Nigerian” Navy.

The naval chief emphasises that the special courts would also serve as a deterrent to illegal maritime activities.

He mentioned cases involving maritime crimes handed over to the police and prosecuting agencies that often experience delays due to overcrowded dockets in general courts.

The CNS harped on the importance of the blue economy to Nigeria, noting that maritime security challenges multiply as Nigeria’s population grows and the global supply chain becomes increasingly integrated.

CNS Ogalla appealed to local communities to play a greater role in combating maritime crimes within the blue economy.

He maintained that the Navy is enhancing community outreach by offering educational and health programmes, specialised skills training, and partnerships with riverine communities.

Other speakers at the lecture described the CNS visit as a testament to his commitment to dialogue, intellectual engagement, and national development.