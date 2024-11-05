An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court has sentenced an Islamic cleric, Alani Rafiu, to life imprisonment for defiling a 14-year-old year girl (name withheld).

In his judgement, Justice Rahman Oshodi, held that the prosecution proved each of the ingredients of defilement against Rafiu.

Justice Oshodi said that the gravity of the convict’s offence could not be overstated as he betrayed the trust placed on him as a religious instructor and family friend.

He said the convict’s conduct represented a profound violation of secular and religious principles.

According to him, the evidence before the court reveals a calculated pattern of predatory behavior by the defendant.

The court held that the convict deliberately isolated the victim, exploited her vulnerability and bought her silence with money.

The judge said: “You betrayed the trust placed in you as a religious instructor and family friend.

Oshodi further said that there was compelling and consistent proof establishing that the victim was a child and the evidence manifested through multiple sources.

He said the victim, in her evidence, provided a specific, detailed and first-hand account of sexual intercourse with the convict.

According to him, the evidence of the victim was corroborated by the medical report which showed penile penetration.

Justice Oshodi said the convict abused religious authority and the sacred space of a mosque to perpetrate sexual violations against the survivor.

The court maintained that places of worship should be sanctuaries of safety and spiritual growth, not venues for the exploitation of children.

According to Oshodi “The prosecution gave evidence that the defendant had sex with her three times in the mosque.

The court, subsequently, convicted Rafiu and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The court also ordered that his name be registered in the sexual offences register as maintained by the Lagos State Government.

The State counsel, led by Mr Babajide Boye, called three witnesses through whom several documents were tendered while the convict testified as a sole witness.

The prosecution submitted that the convict committed the offence on August 17, 2021, in Ikotun, Lagos.

The offence contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State.