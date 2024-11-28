A senior Chinese military official, Miao Hua, has been suspended amid a crackdown on corruption in the armed forces

Mr. Hua is suspected of “serious violations of discipline”, Beijing said Thursday.

He is the latest senior apparatchik to fall in a sweeping crackdown on graft in the country’s armed forces.

Wu Qian, a spokeswoman for Beijing’s defense ministry, told a press briefing that the governing Chinese Communist Party has decided to suspend Miao Hua from duty pending investigation.

Beijing has deepened a crackdown on alleged graft in the armed forces over the past year, with President Xi Jinping this month ordering the military to stamp out corruption and strengthen its “war-preparedness”.

The intensity of the anti-graft drive in the army has been partially driven by fears that it may affect China’s ability to wage a future war, Bloomberg reported citing US officials this year.

The announcement follows reports, unconfirmed by Beijing, that Defence Minister Dong Jun has been placed under investigation for corruption.

If confirmed, Dong would be the third Chinese defence minister in a row to be probed for graft.

A former navy commander, he was appointed defence minister in December following the surprise removal of predecessor Li Shangfu just seven months into the job.

Li was later expelled from the ruling Communist Party for offences including suspected bribery, state media said. He has not been seen in public since.

His predecessor, Wei Fenghe, was also kicked out of the party and passed on to prosecutors over alleged corruption.

In July, a top Chinese official in the Rocket Force, Sun Jinming, was placed under investigation for corruption.