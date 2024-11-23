China has announced that it will extend visa-free travel to Japan, Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Montenegro, and other nations beginning November 30, and ending December 31, 2025.

Advertisement

According to a foreign ministry spokesperson, China will also increase the duration of stay for people of all 38 countries participating in its visa-free program from 15 days to 30 days.

In order to increase trade and tourism in the face of a weak economy, China has previously allowed South Korea and a few European nations to enter the country without a visa.

Japan hopes China’s move to resume short-term visa-free entry for Japanese travelers will promote people-to-people exchanges between the two neighbors, Japan’s Chef Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stated.

Advertisement

China has announced that it will extend visa-free travel to Japan, Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Montenegro, and other nations beginning November 30, and ending December 31, 2025.

Advertisement

According to a foreign ministry spokesperson, China will also increase the duration of stay for people of all 38 countries participating in its visa-free program from 15 days to 30 days.

In order to increase trade and tourism in the face of a weak economy, China has previously allowed South Korea and a few European nations to enter the country without a visa.

Japan hopes China’s move to resume short-term visa-free entry for Japanese travelers will promote people-to-people exchanges between the two neighbors, Japan’s Chef Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stated.

Advertisement

China has announced that it will extend visa-free travel to Japan, Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Montenegro, and other nations beginning November 30, and ending December 31, 2025.

Advertisement

According to a foreign ministry spokesperson, China will also increase the duration of stay for people of all 38 countries participating in its visa-free program from 15 days to 30 days.

In order to increase trade and tourism in the face of a weak economy, China has previously allowed South Korea and a few European nations to enter the country without a visa.

Japan hopes China’s move to resume short-term visa-free entry for Japanese travelers will promote people-to-people exchanges between the two neighbors, Japan’s Chef Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stated.

Advertisement

China has announced that it will extend visa-free travel to Japan, Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Montenegro, and other nations beginning November 30, and ending December 31, 2025.

Advertisement

According to a foreign ministry spokesperson, China will also increase the duration of stay for people of all 38 countries participating in its visa-free program from 15 days to 30 days.

In order to increase trade and tourism in the face of a weak economy, China has previously allowed South Korea and a few European nations to enter the country without a visa.

Japan hopes China’s move to resume short-term visa-free entry for Japanese travelers will promote people-to-people exchanges between the two neighbors, Japan’s Chef Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stated.

Advertisement

China has announced that it will extend visa-free travel to Japan, Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Montenegro, and other nations beginning November 30, and ending December 31, 2025.

Advertisement

According to a foreign ministry spokesperson, China will also increase the duration of stay for people of all 38 countries participating in its visa-free program from 15 days to 30 days.

In order to increase trade and tourism in the face of a weak economy, China has previously allowed South Korea and a few European nations to enter the country without a visa.

Japan hopes China’s move to resume short-term visa-free entry for Japanese travelers will promote people-to-people exchanges between the two neighbors, Japan’s Chef Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stated.

Advertisement

China has announced that it will extend visa-free travel to Japan, Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Montenegro, and other nations beginning November 30, and ending December 31, 2025.

Advertisement

According to a foreign ministry spokesperson, China will also increase the duration of stay for people of all 38 countries participating in its visa-free program from 15 days to 30 days.

In order to increase trade and tourism in the face of a weak economy, China has previously allowed South Korea and a few European nations to enter the country without a visa.

Japan hopes China’s move to resume short-term visa-free entry for Japanese travelers will promote people-to-people exchanges between the two neighbors, Japan’s Chef Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stated.

Advertisement

China has announced that it will extend visa-free travel to Japan, Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Montenegro, and other nations beginning November 30, and ending December 31, 2025.

Advertisement

According to a foreign ministry spokesperson, China will also increase the duration of stay for people of all 38 countries participating in its visa-free program from 15 days to 30 days.

In order to increase trade and tourism in the face of a weak economy, China has previously allowed South Korea and a few European nations to enter the country without a visa.

Japan hopes China’s move to resume short-term visa-free entry for Japanese travelers will promote people-to-people exchanges between the two neighbors, Japan’s Chef Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stated.

Advertisement

China has announced that it will extend visa-free travel to Japan, Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Montenegro, and other nations beginning November 30, and ending December 31, 2025.

Advertisement

According to a foreign ministry spokesperson, China will also increase the duration of stay for people of all 38 countries participating in its visa-free program from 15 days to 30 days.

In order to increase trade and tourism in the face of a weak economy, China has previously allowed South Korea and a few European nations to enter the country without a visa.

Japan hopes China’s move to resume short-term visa-free entry for Japanese travelers will promote people-to-people exchanges between the two neighbors, Japan’s Chef Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stated.