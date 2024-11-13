At least thirty five persons were killed and dozens injured after a car crashed into people exercising near a sports center in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai.

According to reports, the people injured are not currently in life-threatening conditions.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the driver, a 62-, surnamed Fan, had been “triggered by his dissatisfaction with the division of property following his divorce”, the police said in a statement.

Fan drove “a small SUV through the gate and forced his way into the city’s sports centre, ramming people who were exercising on the internal roads of the sports centre”, according to a statement.

He was “controlled on the spot by the police who rushed to the scene as he attempted to drive away”.

The police found Fan in his car cutting himself with a knife, before they stopped him and sent him to hospital.

He is currently in a coma after self-inflicted injuries to his neck and other parts of his body and unable to undergo interrogation, police added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts” to heal the injured and has “demanded punishing the perpetrator in accordance with the law.

China’s largest airshow showcasing Beijing’s civil and military aerospace sector is being held in the same city at the moment.

The country has seen a spate of violent public attacks in recent months.

In October, a guy attacked a store with a knife, killing three people and injuring 15.

In September, a Japanese youngster was stabbed in the southern city of Shenzhen and died as a result of his injuries, provoking indignation in Tokyo.

In July, authorities reported that a vehicle collided with pedestrians in Changsha, killing eight.

