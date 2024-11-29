The Republic of Chad’s government has announced that the defence cooperation deal agreed with the French Republic has been dissolved.

The agreement revised on September 5, 2019, aimed at strengthening cooperation in security and defence between the two nations.

This is stated in a statement signed by the Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and African Integration, Chadians abroad and International Cooperation Government Spokesman.

According to the statement, this decision was taken after a thorough analysis and marks a historic turning point.

It further said, “After 66 years of the proclamation of the Republic of Chad, it is time for Chad to assert its full sovereignty, and to redefine its strategic partnerships according to national priorities”

“Chad, by the provisions of the agreement, undertakes to respect the terms provided for its termination, including the notice period, and to collaborate with the French authorities to ensure a harmonious transition”

“The Government wishes to emphasise that this decision in no way calls into question the historical relations and bonds of friendship between the two nations. Chad remains committed to maintaining constructive relations with France in other areas of common interest, for the benefit of both peoples”

“The Government of the Republic of Chad expresses its gratitude to the French Republic for the cooperation carried out under this agreement and remains open to constructive dialogue to explore new forms of partnership”.