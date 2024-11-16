Fifty-eight kidnapped victims have been rescued, thanks to the efforts of security forces.



They were held captive by notorious terror leader Janbros in Kaduna State’s Birnin Gwari area.

It has been a harrowing journey to freedom for the victims, abducted from their rural communities in Katsina State and held hostage in deplorable conditions by bandits in the Birnin Gwari region of Kaduna State.

Among the rescued victims are 35 men, 23 women, including a two-year-old boy, Ahmed Jibrin, also made to go through unimaginable suffering.

Here, they are being welcomed in Abuja by the National Security Adviser.

“It was the worst moment of my life. I wouldn’t wish such a condition on my worst enemy. I never thought I would regain my freedom. Thank God for the security forces.”

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, sees this rescue effort as one of the successes recorded by security forces.

He emphasizes the military’s commitment to intensifying the onslaught against threats to national security.

Later, the National Security Adviser officially handed over the rescued victims to Sani Kila, the Chief of Staff to the Kaduna State Governor, for further care and rehabilitation.

Beyond this significant rescue, security forces are reportedly taking the fight to the enclave of bandits and terror warlords across the vast forests and regions of the country.