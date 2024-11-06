The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa has on behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), expresses profound sorrow over the passing of Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja , Chief of Army Staff, after a brief illness.

General Musa conveys his deepest condolences to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, family of the late General Lagbaja and all Nigerians over this sad loss.

He says the late General Lagbaja is a courageous, hard-working, reliable, loyal, and dedicated service chief whose tireless efforts and unflinching commitment to the security and well-being of the nation were unparalleled.

According to him, General Lagbaja’s passing is a tremendous loss, not only to his family, the Army and the Armed Forces of Nigeria but also to the entire nation and humanity.

Advertisement

Lieutenant General Lagbaja’s legacy of exceptional service and loyalty leaves an indelible mark on the Nigerian Army, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the national defence security landscape.

Appointed as the Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023, he demonstrated exemplary leadership, spearheading the establishment of the Nigerian Army Aviation Wing and playing instrumental roles in multiple security operations across the country.

His contributions to operations such as FOREST SANITATION in Kaduna and the Niger States, LAFIYA DOLE, ZAMAN LAFIYA and HADIN KAI in Borno, ZAKI in Benue, and UDOKA in the Southeast, amongst others, reflect his relentless dedication to ensuring a safer and more secure Nigeria.

General Musa, therefore, prayed for Almighty God to grant strength and comfort to his beloved wife, Mrs. Maria Lagbaja and his family during this period of immense grief.

Advertisement

He emphasised that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the nation will deeply feel the void left by General Lagbaja’s invaluable service, especially in these critical times of addressing national security challenges.

Recalling General Lagbaja’s 16-month tenure as Chief of Army Staff, General Musa acknowledged his sterling performance, courage and steadfast commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty.

His enduring dedication and achievements will forever be remembered in the annals of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the nation at large.

Read Full Statement Below…

Advertisement

CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF MOURNS LIEUTENANT GENERAL LAGBAJA DESCRIBES HIM AS A COURAGEOUS, LOYAL, AND DEDICATED SERVICE CHIEF; HIS LOSS IS A GREAT LOSS TO THE NATION

1. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa OFR, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), expresses profound sorrow over the passing of Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja NAM, Chief of Army Staff, yesterday, Tuesday, after a brief illness. General Musa conveys his deepest condolences to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, family of the late General Lagbaja and all Nigerians over this sad loss. He is described as a courageous, hard-working, reliable, loyal, and dedicated service chief whose tireless efforts and unflinching commitment to the security and well-being of the nation were unparalleled. Therefore, his passing is a tremendous loss, not only to his family, the Army and the AFN but also to the entire nation and humanity.

2. Lieutenant General Lagbaja’s legacy of exceptional service and loyalty leaves an indelible mark on the Nigerian Army, the AFN and the national defence security landscape. Appointed as the Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023he demonstrated exemplary leadership, spearheading the establishment of the Nigerian Army Aviation Wing and playing instrumental roles in multiple security operations across the country. His contributions to operations such as FOREST SANITATION in Kaduna and the Niger States, LAFIYA DOLE, ZAMAN LAFIYA and HADIN KAI in Borno, ZAKI in Benue, and UDOKA in the Southeast, amongst others, reflect his relentless dedication to ensuring a safer and more secure Nigeria.

3. General Musa, therefore, prayed for Almighty God to grant strength and comfort to his beloved wife, Mrs. Maria Lagbaja and his family during this period of immense grief. He emphasised that the AFN and the nation will deeply feel the void left by General Lagbaja’s invaluable service, especially in these critical times of addressing national security challenges.

Advertisement

4. Recalling General Lagbaja’s 16-month tenure as Chief of Army Staff, General Musa acknowledged his sterling performance, courage and steadfast commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty. His enduring dedication and achievements will forever be remembered in the annals of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the nation at large.

Signed:

TUKUR GUSAU

Brigadier General

Director Defence Information

6 November 2024

Advertisement

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa has on behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), expresses profound sorrow over the passing of Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja , Chief of Army Staff, after a brief illness.

General Musa conveys his deepest condolences to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, family of the late General Lagbaja and all Nigerians over this sad loss.

He says the late General Lagbaja is a courageous, hard-working, reliable, loyal, and dedicated service chief whose tireless efforts and unflinching commitment to the security and well-being of the nation were unparalleled.

According to him, General Lagbaja’s passing is a tremendous loss, not only to his family, the Army and the Armed Forces of Nigeria but also to the entire nation and humanity.

Advertisement

Lieutenant General Lagbaja’s legacy of exceptional service and loyalty leaves an indelible mark on the Nigerian Army, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the national defence security landscape.

Appointed as the Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023, he demonstrated exemplary leadership, spearheading the establishment of the Nigerian Army Aviation Wing and playing instrumental roles in multiple security operations across the country.

His contributions to operations such as FOREST SANITATION in Kaduna and the Niger States, LAFIYA DOLE, ZAMAN LAFIYA and HADIN KAI in Borno, ZAKI in Benue, and UDOKA in the Southeast, amongst others, reflect his relentless dedication to ensuring a safer and more secure Nigeria.

General Musa, therefore, prayed for Almighty God to grant strength and comfort to his beloved wife, Mrs. Maria Lagbaja and his family during this period of immense grief.

Advertisement

He emphasised that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the nation will deeply feel the void left by General Lagbaja’s invaluable service, especially in these critical times of addressing national security challenges.

Recalling General Lagbaja’s 16-month tenure as Chief of Army Staff, General Musa acknowledged his sterling performance, courage and steadfast commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty.

His enduring dedication and achievements will forever be remembered in the annals of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the nation at large.

Read Full Statement Below…

Advertisement

CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF MOURNS LIEUTENANT GENERAL LAGBAJA DESCRIBES HIM AS A COURAGEOUS, LOYAL, AND DEDICATED SERVICE CHIEF; HIS LOSS IS A GREAT LOSS TO THE NATION

1. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa OFR, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), expresses profound sorrow over the passing of Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja NAM, Chief of Army Staff, yesterday, Tuesday, after a brief illness. General Musa conveys his deepest condolences to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, family of the late General Lagbaja and all Nigerians over this sad loss. He is described as a courageous, hard-working, reliable, loyal, and dedicated service chief whose tireless efforts and unflinching commitment to the security and well-being of the nation were unparalleled. Therefore, his passing is a tremendous loss, not only to his family, the Army and the AFN but also to the entire nation and humanity.

2. Lieutenant General Lagbaja’s legacy of exceptional service and loyalty leaves an indelible mark on the Nigerian Army, the AFN and the national defence security landscape. Appointed as the Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023he demonstrated exemplary leadership, spearheading the establishment of the Nigerian Army Aviation Wing and playing instrumental roles in multiple security operations across the country. His contributions to operations such as FOREST SANITATION in Kaduna and the Niger States, LAFIYA DOLE, ZAMAN LAFIYA and HADIN KAI in Borno, ZAKI in Benue, and UDOKA in the Southeast, amongst others, reflect his relentless dedication to ensuring a safer and more secure Nigeria.

3. General Musa, therefore, prayed for Almighty God to grant strength and comfort to his beloved wife, Mrs. Maria Lagbaja and his family during this period of immense grief. He emphasised that the AFN and the nation will deeply feel the void left by General Lagbaja’s invaluable service, especially in these critical times of addressing national security challenges.

Advertisement

4. Recalling General Lagbaja’s 16-month tenure as Chief of Army Staff, General Musa acknowledged his sterling performance, courage and steadfast commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty. His enduring dedication and achievements will forever be remembered in the annals of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the nation at large.

Signed:

TUKUR GUSAU

Brigadier General

Director Defence Information

6 November 2024

Advertisement

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa has on behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), expresses profound sorrow over the passing of Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja , Chief of Army Staff, after a brief illness.

General Musa conveys his deepest condolences to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, family of the late General Lagbaja and all Nigerians over this sad loss.

He says the late General Lagbaja is a courageous, hard-working, reliable, loyal, and dedicated service chief whose tireless efforts and unflinching commitment to the security and well-being of the nation were unparalleled.

According to him, General Lagbaja’s passing is a tremendous loss, not only to his family, the Army and the Armed Forces of Nigeria but also to the entire nation and humanity.

Advertisement

Lieutenant General Lagbaja’s legacy of exceptional service and loyalty leaves an indelible mark on the Nigerian Army, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the national defence security landscape.

Appointed as the Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023, he demonstrated exemplary leadership, spearheading the establishment of the Nigerian Army Aviation Wing and playing instrumental roles in multiple security operations across the country.

His contributions to operations such as FOREST SANITATION in Kaduna and the Niger States, LAFIYA DOLE, ZAMAN LAFIYA and HADIN KAI in Borno, ZAKI in Benue, and UDOKA in the Southeast, amongst others, reflect his relentless dedication to ensuring a safer and more secure Nigeria.

General Musa, therefore, prayed for Almighty God to grant strength and comfort to his beloved wife, Mrs. Maria Lagbaja and his family during this period of immense grief.

Advertisement

He emphasised that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the nation will deeply feel the void left by General Lagbaja’s invaluable service, especially in these critical times of addressing national security challenges.

Recalling General Lagbaja’s 16-month tenure as Chief of Army Staff, General Musa acknowledged his sterling performance, courage and steadfast commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty.

His enduring dedication and achievements will forever be remembered in the annals of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the nation at large.

Read Full Statement Below…

Advertisement

CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF MOURNS LIEUTENANT GENERAL LAGBAJA DESCRIBES HIM AS A COURAGEOUS, LOYAL, AND DEDICATED SERVICE CHIEF; HIS LOSS IS A GREAT LOSS TO THE NATION

1. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa OFR, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), expresses profound sorrow over the passing of Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja NAM, Chief of Army Staff, yesterday, Tuesday, after a brief illness. General Musa conveys his deepest condolences to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, family of the late General Lagbaja and all Nigerians over this sad loss. He is described as a courageous, hard-working, reliable, loyal, and dedicated service chief whose tireless efforts and unflinching commitment to the security and well-being of the nation were unparalleled. Therefore, his passing is a tremendous loss, not only to his family, the Army and the AFN but also to the entire nation and humanity.

2. Lieutenant General Lagbaja’s legacy of exceptional service and loyalty leaves an indelible mark on the Nigerian Army, the AFN and the national defence security landscape. Appointed as the Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023he demonstrated exemplary leadership, spearheading the establishment of the Nigerian Army Aviation Wing and playing instrumental roles in multiple security operations across the country. His contributions to operations such as FOREST SANITATION in Kaduna and the Niger States, LAFIYA DOLE, ZAMAN LAFIYA and HADIN KAI in Borno, ZAKI in Benue, and UDOKA in the Southeast, amongst others, reflect his relentless dedication to ensuring a safer and more secure Nigeria.

3. General Musa, therefore, prayed for Almighty God to grant strength and comfort to his beloved wife, Mrs. Maria Lagbaja and his family during this period of immense grief. He emphasised that the AFN and the nation will deeply feel the void left by General Lagbaja’s invaluable service, especially in these critical times of addressing national security challenges.

Advertisement

4. Recalling General Lagbaja’s 16-month tenure as Chief of Army Staff, General Musa acknowledged his sterling performance, courage and steadfast commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty. His enduring dedication and achievements will forever be remembered in the annals of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the nation at large.

Signed:

TUKUR GUSAU

Brigadier General

Director Defence Information

6 November 2024

Advertisement

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa has on behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), expresses profound sorrow over the passing of Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja , Chief of Army Staff, after a brief illness.

General Musa conveys his deepest condolences to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, family of the late General Lagbaja and all Nigerians over this sad loss.

He says the late General Lagbaja is a courageous, hard-working, reliable, loyal, and dedicated service chief whose tireless efforts and unflinching commitment to the security and well-being of the nation were unparalleled.

According to him, General Lagbaja’s passing is a tremendous loss, not only to his family, the Army and the Armed Forces of Nigeria but also to the entire nation and humanity.

Advertisement

Lieutenant General Lagbaja’s legacy of exceptional service and loyalty leaves an indelible mark on the Nigerian Army, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the national defence security landscape.

Appointed as the Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023, he demonstrated exemplary leadership, spearheading the establishment of the Nigerian Army Aviation Wing and playing instrumental roles in multiple security operations across the country.

His contributions to operations such as FOREST SANITATION in Kaduna and the Niger States, LAFIYA DOLE, ZAMAN LAFIYA and HADIN KAI in Borno, ZAKI in Benue, and UDOKA in the Southeast, amongst others, reflect his relentless dedication to ensuring a safer and more secure Nigeria.

General Musa, therefore, prayed for Almighty God to grant strength and comfort to his beloved wife, Mrs. Maria Lagbaja and his family during this period of immense grief.

Advertisement

He emphasised that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the nation will deeply feel the void left by General Lagbaja’s invaluable service, especially in these critical times of addressing national security challenges.

Recalling General Lagbaja’s 16-month tenure as Chief of Army Staff, General Musa acknowledged his sterling performance, courage and steadfast commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty.

His enduring dedication and achievements will forever be remembered in the annals of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the nation at large.

Read Full Statement Below…

Advertisement

CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF MOURNS LIEUTENANT GENERAL LAGBAJA DESCRIBES HIM AS A COURAGEOUS, LOYAL, AND DEDICATED SERVICE CHIEF; HIS LOSS IS A GREAT LOSS TO THE NATION

1. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa OFR, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), expresses profound sorrow over the passing of Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja NAM, Chief of Army Staff, yesterday, Tuesday, after a brief illness. General Musa conveys his deepest condolences to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, family of the late General Lagbaja and all Nigerians over this sad loss. He is described as a courageous, hard-working, reliable, loyal, and dedicated service chief whose tireless efforts and unflinching commitment to the security and well-being of the nation were unparalleled. Therefore, his passing is a tremendous loss, not only to his family, the Army and the AFN but also to the entire nation and humanity.

2. Lieutenant General Lagbaja’s legacy of exceptional service and loyalty leaves an indelible mark on the Nigerian Army, the AFN and the national defence security landscape. Appointed as the Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023he demonstrated exemplary leadership, spearheading the establishment of the Nigerian Army Aviation Wing and playing instrumental roles in multiple security operations across the country. His contributions to operations such as FOREST SANITATION in Kaduna and the Niger States, LAFIYA DOLE, ZAMAN LAFIYA and HADIN KAI in Borno, ZAKI in Benue, and UDOKA in the Southeast, amongst others, reflect his relentless dedication to ensuring a safer and more secure Nigeria.

3. General Musa, therefore, prayed for Almighty God to grant strength and comfort to his beloved wife, Mrs. Maria Lagbaja and his family during this period of immense grief. He emphasised that the AFN and the nation will deeply feel the void left by General Lagbaja’s invaluable service, especially in these critical times of addressing national security challenges.

Advertisement

4. Recalling General Lagbaja’s 16-month tenure as Chief of Army Staff, General Musa acknowledged his sterling performance, courage and steadfast commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty. His enduring dedication and achievements will forever be remembered in the annals of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the nation at large.

Signed:

TUKUR GUSAU

Brigadier General

Director Defence Information

6 November 2024

Advertisement

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa has on behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), expresses profound sorrow over the passing of Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja , Chief of Army Staff, after a brief illness.

General Musa conveys his deepest condolences to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, family of the late General Lagbaja and all Nigerians over this sad loss.

He says the late General Lagbaja is a courageous, hard-working, reliable, loyal, and dedicated service chief whose tireless efforts and unflinching commitment to the security and well-being of the nation were unparalleled.

According to him, General Lagbaja’s passing is a tremendous loss, not only to his family, the Army and the Armed Forces of Nigeria but also to the entire nation and humanity.

Advertisement

Lieutenant General Lagbaja’s legacy of exceptional service and loyalty leaves an indelible mark on the Nigerian Army, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the national defence security landscape.

Appointed as the Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023, he demonstrated exemplary leadership, spearheading the establishment of the Nigerian Army Aviation Wing and playing instrumental roles in multiple security operations across the country.

His contributions to operations such as FOREST SANITATION in Kaduna and the Niger States, LAFIYA DOLE, ZAMAN LAFIYA and HADIN KAI in Borno, ZAKI in Benue, and UDOKA in the Southeast, amongst others, reflect his relentless dedication to ensuring a safer and more secure Nigeria.

General Musa, therefore, prayed for Almighty God to grant strength and comfort to his beloved wife, Mrs. Maria Lagbaja and his family during this period of immense grief.

Advertisement

He emphasised that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the nation will deeply feel the void left by General Lagbaja’s invaluable service, especially in these critical times of addressing national security challenges.

Recalling General Lagbaja’s 16-month tenure as Chief of Army Staff, General Musa acknowledged his sterling performance, courage and steadfast commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty.

His enduring dedication and achievements will forever be remembered in the annals of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the nation at large.

Read Full Statement Below…

Advertisement

CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF MOURNS LIEUTENANT GENERAL LAGBAJA DESCRIBES HIM AS A COURAGEOUS, LOYAL, AND DEDICATED SERVICE CHIEF; HIS LOSS IS A GREAT LOSS TO THE NATION

1. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa OFR, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), expresses profound sorrow over the passing of Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja NAM, Chief of Army Staff, yesterday, Tuesday, after a brief illness. General Musa conveys his deepest condolences to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, family of the late General Lagbaja and all Nigerians over this sad loss. He is described as a courageous, hard-working, reliable, loyal, and dedicated service chief whose tireless efforts and unflinching commitment to the security and well-being of the nation were unparalleled. Therefore, his passing is a tremendous loss, not only to his family, the Army and the AFN but also to the entire nation and humanity.

2. Lieutenant General Lagbaja’s legacy of exceptional service and loyalty leaves an indelible mark on the Nigerian Army, the AFN and the national defence security landscape. Appointed as the Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023he demonstrated exemplary leadership, spearheading the establishment of the Nigerian Army Aviation Wing and playing instrumental roles in multiple security operations across the country. His contributions to operations such as FOREST SANITATION in Kaduna and the Niger States, LAFIYA DOLE, ZAMAN LAFIYA and HADIN KAI in Borno, ZAKI in Benue, and UDOKA in the Southeast, amongst others, reflect his relentless dedication to ensuring a safer and more secure Nigeria.

3. General Musa, therefore, prayed for Almighty God to grant strength and comfort to his beloved wife, Mrs. Maria Lagbaja and his family during this period of immense grief. He emphasised that the AFN and the nation will deeply feel the void left by General Lagbaja’s invaluable service, especially in these critical times of addressing national security challenges.

Advertisement

4. Recalling General Lagbaja’s 16-month tenure as Chief of Army Staff, General Musa acknowledged his sterling performance, courage and steadfast commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty. His enduring dedication and achievements will forever be remembered in the annals of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the nation at large.

Signed:

TUKUR GUSAU

Brigadier General

Director Defence Information

6 November 2024

Advertisement

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa has on behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), expresses profound sorrow over the passing of Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja , Chief of Army Staff, after a brief illness.

General Musa conveys his deepest condolences to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, family of the late General Lagbaja and all Nigerians over this sad loss.

He says the late General Lagbaja is a courageous, hard-working, reliable, loyal, and dedicated service chief whose tireless efforts and unflinching commitment to the security and well-being of the nation were unparalleled.

According to him, General Lagbaja’s passing is a tremendous loss, not only to his family, the Army and the Armed Forces of Nigeria but also to the entire nation and humanity.

Advertisement

Lieutenant General Lagbaja’s legacy of exceptional service and loyalty leaves an indelible mark on the Nigerian Army, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the national defence security landscape.

Appointed as the Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023, he demonstrated exemplary leadership, spearheading the establishment of the Nigerian Army Aviation Wing and playing instrumental roles in multiple security operations across the country.

His contributions to operations such as FOREST SANITATION in Kaduna and the Niger States, LAFIYA DOLE, ZAMAN LAFIYA and HADIN KAI in Borno, ZAKI in Benue, and UDOKA in the Southeast, amongst others, reflect his relentless dedication to ensuring a safer and more secure Nigeria.

General Musa, therefore, prayed for Almighty God to grant strength and comfort to his beloved wife, Mrs. Maria Lagbaja and his family during this period of immense grief.

Advertisement

He emphasised that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the nation will deeply feel the void left by General Lagbaja’s invaluable service, especially in these critical times of addressing national security challenges.

Recalling General Lagbaja’s 16-month tenure as Chief of Army Staff, General Musa acknowledged his sterling performance, courage and steadfast commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty.

His enduring dedication and achievements will forever be remembered in the annals of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the nation at large.

Read Full Statement Below…

Advertisement

CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF MOURNS LIEUTENANT GENERAL LAGBAJA DESCRIBES HIM AS A COURAGEOUS, LOYAL, AND DEDICATED SERVICE CHIEF; HIS LOSS IS A GREAT LOSS TO THE NATION

1. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa OFR, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), expresses profound sorrow over the passing of Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja NAM, Chief of Army Staff, yesterday, Tuesday, after a brief illness. General Musa conveys his deepest condolences to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, family of the late General Lagbaja and all Nigerians over this sad loss. He is described as a courageous, hard-working, reliable, loyal, and dedicated service chief whose tireless efforts and unflinching commitment to the security and well-being of the nation were unparalleled. Therefore, his passing is a tremendous loss, not only to his family, the Army and the AFN but also to the entire nation and humanity.

2. Lieutenant General Lagbaja’s legacy of exceptional service and loyalty leaves an indelible mark on the Nigerian Army, the AFN and the national defence security landscape. Appointed as the Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023he demonstrated exemplary leadership, spearheading the establishment of the Nigerian Army Aviation Wing and playing instrumental roles in multiple security operations across the country. His contributions to operations such as FOREST SANITATION in Kaduna and the Niger States, LAFIYA DOLE, ZAMAN LAFIYA and HADIN KAI in Borno, ZAKI in Benue, and UDOKA in the Southeast, amongst others, reflect his relentless dedication to ensuring a safer and more secure Nigeria.

3. General Musa, therefore, prayed for Almighty God to grant strength and comfort to his beloved wife, Mrs. Maria Lagbaja and his family during this period of immense grief. He emphasised that the AFN and the nation will deeply feel the void left by General Lagbaja’s invaluable service, especially in these critical times of addressing national security challenges.

Advertisement

4. Recalling General Lagbaja’s 16-month tenure as Chief of Army Staff, General Musa acknowledged his sterling performance, courage and steadfast commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty. His enduring dedication and achievements will forever be remembered in the annals of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the nation at large.

Signed:

TUKUR GUSAU

Brigadier General

Director Defence Information

6 November 2024

Advertisement

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa has on behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), expresses profound sorrow over the passing of Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja , Chief of Army Staff, after a brief illness.

General Musa conveys his deepest condolences to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, family of the late General Lagbaja and all Nigerians over this sad loss.

He says the late General Lagbaja is a courageous, hard-working, reliable, loyal, and dedicated service chief whose tireless efforts and unflinching commitment to the security and well-being of the nation were unparalleled.

According to him, General Lagbaja’s passing is a tremendous loss, not only to his family, the Army and the Armed Forces of Nigeria but also to the entire nation and humanity.

Advertisement

Lieutenant General Lagbaja’s legacy of exceptional service and loyalty leaves an indelible mark on the Nigerian Army, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the national defence security landscape.

Appointed as the Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023, he demonstrated exemplary leadership, spearheading the establishment of the Nigerian Army Aviation Wing and playing instrumental roles in multiple security operations across the country.

His contributions to operations such as FOREST SANITATION in Kaduna and the Niger States, LAFIYA DOLE, ZAMAN LAFIYA and HADIN KAI in Borno, ZAKI in Benue, and UDOKA in the Southeast, amongst others, reflect his relentless dedication to ensuring a safer and more secure Nigeria.

General Musa, therefore, prayed for Almighty God to grant strength and comfort to his beloved wife, Mrs. Maria Lagbaja and his family during this period of immense grief.

Advertisement

He emphasised that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the nation will deeply feel the void left by General Lagbaja’s invaluable service, especially in these critical times of addressing national security challenges.

Recalling General Lagbaja’s 16-month tenure as Chief of Army Staff, General Musa acknowledged his sterling performance, courage and steadfast commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty.

His enduring dedication and achievements will forever be remembered in the annals of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the nation at large.

Read Full Statement Below…

Advertisement

CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF MOURNS LIEUTENANT GENERAL LAGBAJA DESCRIBES HIM AS A COURAGEOUS, LOYAL, AND DEDICATED SERVICE CHIEF; HIS LOSS IS A GREAT LOSS TO THE NATION

1. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa OFR, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), expresses profound sorrow over the passing of Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja NAM, Chief of Army Staff, yesterday, Tuesday, after a brief illness. General Musa conveys his deepest condolences to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, family of the late General Lagbaja and all Nigerians over this sad loss. He is described as a courageous, hard-working, reliable, loyal, and dedicated service chief whose tireless efforts and unflinching commitment to the security and well-being of the nation were unparalleled. Therefore, his passing is a tremendous loss, not only to his family, the Army and the AFN but also to the entire nation and humanity.

2. Lieutenant General Lagbaja’s legacy of exceptional service and loyalty leaves an indelible mark on the Nigerian Army, the AFN and the national defence security landscape. Appointed as the Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023he demonstrated exemplary leadership, spearheading the establishment of the Nigerian Army Aviation Wing and playing instrumental roles in multiple security operations across the country. His contributions to operations such as FOREST SANITATION in Kaduna and the Niger States, LAFIYA DOLE, ZAMAN LAFIYA and HADIN KAI in Borno, ZAKI in Benue, and UDOKA in the Southeast, amongst others, reflect his relentless dedication to ensuring a safer and more secure Nigeria.

3. General Musa, therefore, prayed for Almighty God to grant strength and comfort to his beloved wife, Mrs. Maria Lagbaja and his family during this period of immense grief. He emphasised that the AFN and the nation will deeply feel the void left by General Lagbaja’s invaluable service, especially in these critical times of addressing national security challenges.

Advertisement

4. Recalling General Lagbaja’s 16-month tenure as Chief of Army Staff, General Musa acknowledged his sterling performance, courage and steadfast commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty. His enduring dedication and achievements will forever be remembered in the annals of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the nation at large.

Signed:

TUKUR GUSAU

Brigadier General

Director Defence Information

6 November 2024

Advertisement

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa has on behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), expresses profound sorrow over the passing of Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja , Chief of Army Staff, after a brief illness.

General Musa conveys his deepest condolences to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, family of the late General Lagbaja and all Nigerians over this sad loss.

He says the late General Lagbaja is a courageous, hard-working, reliable, loyal, and dedicated service chief whose tireless efforts and unflinching commitment to the security and well-being of the nation were unparalleled.

According to him, General Lagbaja’s passing is a tremendous loss, not only to his family, the Army and the Armed Forces of Nigeria but also to the entire nation and humanity.

Advertisement

Lieutenant General Lagbaja’s legacy of exceptional service and loyalty leaves an indelible mark on the Nigerian Army, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the national defence security landscape.

Appointed as the Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023, he demonstrated exemplary leadership, spearheading the establishment of the Nigerian Army Aviation Wing and playing instrumental roles in multiple security operations across the country.

His contributions to operations such as FOREST SANITATION in Kaduna and the Niger States, LAFIYA DOLE, ZAMAN LAFIYA and HADIN KAI in Borno, ZAKI in Benue, and UDOKA in the Southeast, amongst others, reflect his relentless dedication to ensuring a safer and more secure Nigeria.

General Musa, therefore, prayed for Almighty God to grant strength and comfort to his beloved wife, Mrs. Maria Lagbaja and his family during this period of immense grief.

Advertisement

He emphasised that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the nation will deeply feel the void left by General Lagbaja’s invaluable service, especially in these critical times of addressing national security challenges.

Recalling General Lagbaja’s 16-month tenure as Chief of Army Staff, General Musa acknowledged his sterling performance, courage and steadfast commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty.

His enduring dedication and achievements will forever be remembered in the annals of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the nation at large.

Read Full Statement Below…

Advertisement

CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF MOURNS LIEUTENANT GENERAL LAGBAJA DESCRIBES HIM AS A COURAGEOUS, LOYAL, AND DEDICATED SERVICE CHIEF; HIS LOSS IS A GREAT LOSS TO THE NATION

1. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa OFR, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), expresses profound sorrow over the passing of Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja NAM, Chief of Army Staff, yesterday, Tuesday, after a brief illness. General Musa conveys his deepest condolences to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, family of the late General Lagbaja and all Nigerians over this sad loss. He is described as a courageous, hard-working, reliable, loyal, and dedicated service chief whose tireless efforts and unflinching commitment to the security and well-being of the nation were unparalleled. Therefore, his passing is a tremendous loss, not only to his family, the Army and the AFN but also to the entire nation and humanity.

2. Lieutenant General Lagbaja’s legacy of exceptional service and loyalty leaves an indelible mark on the Nigerian Army, the AFN and the national defence security landscape. Appointed as the Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023he demonstrated exemplary leadership, spearheading the establishment of the Nigerian Army Aviation Wing and playing instrumental roles in multiple security operations across the country. His contributions to operations such as FOREST SANITATION in Kaduna and the Niger States, LAFIYA DOLE, ZAMAN LAFIYA and HADIN KAI in Borno, ZAKI in Benue, and UDOKA in the Southeast, amongst others, reflect his relentless dedication to ensuring a safer and more secure Nigeria.

3. General Musa, therefore, prayed for Almighty God to grant strength and comfort to his beloved wife, Mrs. Maria Lagbaja and his family during this period of immense grief. He emphasised that the AFN and the nation will deeply feel the void left by General Lagbaja’s invaluable service, especially in these critical times of addressing national security challenges.

Advertisement

4. Recalling General Lagbaja’s 16-month tenure as Chief of Army Staff, General Musa acknowledged his sterling performance, courage and steadfast commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty. His enduring dedication and achievements will forever be remembered in the annals of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the nation at large.

Signed:

TUKUR GUSAU

Brigadier General

Director Defence Information

6 November 2024