Director of Public’s Affairs, EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren says when a financial crime committed falls under the scope of the commission, it will be prosecuted , no matter how small such crimes are.

He said this statement in Abuja while briefing newsmen on the commission’s achievements since the appointment of Ola Olukoyede as Chairman.

A briefing organised is to highlight the successes recorded by the EFCC in the last one year.

It was also a platform for journalists to ask questions and seek clarifications about the commission’s processes and operations in fighting corruption.

EFCC’s Director of Public Affairs revealed that the commission has submitted its report to the National Assembly.

The report contains the commission’s prosecution, convictions, recoveries, returns among others.

Four former governors are currently under investigation and prosecution are ongoing.

Also, Monies recovered so far are N248 billion, as well as $105million and £53,000 pounds.

Mr Uwujaran insists the EFCC is empowered to prosecute any case of internet fraud no matter the amount of money involved

All of the recoveries made by the EFCC has been deposited in the National coffers, as it is not spent by the EFCC .

