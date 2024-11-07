Several people have been injured and multiple homes burned after the Mountain Fire broke out Wednesday morning in Southern California’s Ventura County, authorities said.

It started at around 8:50 a.m. near the 7900 block of Balcom Canyon Road and Bradley Road on South Mountain in the Moorpark area, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Within an hour, the fire had grown from 25 to 1,000 acres.

The Mountain Fire raged through the night, burning more than 14,100 acres as it remained at 0% containment. The Federal Emergency Agency has released funds to help pay for firefighting resources.

As the wildfire tore through neighborhoods, firefighters were focused on life-saving efforts, said firefighter Andrew Dowd.

Firefighters said several people sustained injuries requiring hospitalizations. None of the victims’ conditions were immediately known.