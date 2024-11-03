United Kingdom Foreign Minister, David Lammy is expected to have arrived Nigeria by now.

This would be Lammy’s first trip to Africa as Foreign Secretary since his emergence.

According to a statement by the British High Commission in Abuja, the visit is to elevate bilateral partnership with Nigerian government, and has economic growth as its major target.

The Foreign Secretary is expected to announce the start of a five-month consultation process.

On his visit, Lammy said: “Africa has huge growth potential, with the continent on track to make up 25% of the world’s population by 2050.

“Our new approach will deliver respectful partnerships that listen rather than tell, deliver long term growth rather than short term solutions and build a freer, safer, more prosperous continent. I want to hear what our African partners need and foster relationships so that the UK and our friends and partners in Africa can grow together.

“Growth is the core mission of this government and will underpin our relationships in Nigeria and beyond. This will mean more jobs, more prosperity and more opportunities for Brits and Africans alike.”

The statement further reads: “The Foreign Secretary will advocate for further collaboration on mutual growth via the UK-Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership, signed earlier this year. This partnership is the key vehicle for driving trade and market access between the UK and Nigeria and plays a vital role in the UK’s growth mission.

“The Foreign Secretary will advocate for further trade and climate collaboration between Nigeria and the UK in high level meetings with President Tinubu, Foreign Minister Tuggar and Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu.

“Building on President Tinubu’s macro-economic reforms, the Foreign Secretary will announce a diverse Technical Assistance package to the Nigerian Ministry of Finance, offering British expertise from the Bank of England, HMRC and others to help continue to modernise and diversify the Nigerian economy.