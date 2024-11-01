The ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has lost its parliamentary majority in this week’s election, with results from more than half of the constituencies.

Though observers predicted a close contest, they expected a divided opposition would benefit President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s BDP, which has governed the country since its independence from Britain in 1966.

According to Mmegi and state radio, opposition parties have won more than half of the seats in parliament, based on results from 36 of the 61 constituencies.

The BDP has only won one of the 36 constituencies so far, while the opposition alliance, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), has won 23.

To secure a majority, a party needs 31 seats.

Botswana, known for its stability and diamond wealth, provides free healthcare and education to its 2.3 million citizens and is the world’s top diamond producer by value.

However, recent downturns in the diamond market have strained revenues, highlighting the country’s struggle to diversify its economy.