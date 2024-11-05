The United Nation Children’s Fund in partnership with the Borno State Government has organized a quiz competition for students in the state, under the Nigerian Learning Passport Quiz Program.

This move is to equip students with necessary tools to effectively leverage technology in classrooms.

The Nigerian Learning Passport is a digital learning platform which has free access to localized content and enables quality teaching and learning activity in the library.

According to UNICEF, the program has reached over 29,000 users in 18 states at the moment, providing access to teaching and learning materials.

Today, children from various schools across Maiduguri are here to participate in a quiz competition.

At the end of the competition, El-Kanemi College of Islamic Theology won the primary category, Baraimul Imam School emerged winner in the junior secondary category while Maiduguri Capital school won in the senior secondary schools category.

The United Nations Children Fund has pledged to continue working closely with the Borno State Government towards improving the education sector in the state which has been devastated by the 13 year Boko Haram Insurgency.