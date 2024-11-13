Member representing Biu, kwaya-kusar, Bayo constituency at the National Assembly, Muktari Aliyu Betara has made donations to members of his constituency who were impacted by the September flood tragedy that devastated Borno State.

About fifty thousand flood affected victims and other vulnerable persons benefitted from the gesture aimed at revive their livelihood which was disrupted by the flood disaster

While presenting his constituents with a variety of items, Muhktar Betara asserts that since responsible leadership and governance enable politicians to contribute to the advancement of society, he must step in.

About 50,000 people including women, elderly, youth, party leaders and other vulnerable people affected by floods have received grinders, three-wheelers, sewing machines, water pumps, refrigerators, generators and other self-contained facilities to improve their socio-economic wellbeing.

