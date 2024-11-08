A Social Cultural organisation, Shangev-Tiev Assembly has urged Governor of Benue, Hyacinth Alia to constitute a judicial commission of inquiry into the ongoing Bonta and Ukpute crisis.

The group, who made the call in Makurdi at a news conference, said only a true commission of inquiry can reveal the truth and provide solutions to the crisis.

Mr. Peter Vande, Spokesman of the group, said the crisis which started in 1997, has so far claimed several lives and destroyed property worth millions.

He said the latest was the recent killing of six students of the College of Education, Oju.

Mr. Vande called on Alia to temporarily close the school for the safety of innocent students.

