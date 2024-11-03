Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, says that electricity will be restored to the state promptly as all damaged power towers along the East-West road and in Yenagoa have been rebuilt.

This was revealed during the 13th Annual Thanksgiving event at the Ecumenical Centre in Yenagoa.

The 13th Annual Thanksgiving event of the Bayelsa State Government brings together distinguished guests from the Niger Delta region to join Governor Douye Diri in giving thanks to God for the creation of Bayelsa State.

This event occurs amid ongoing economic difficulties, particularly due to prolonged electricity outages in the State.

However, the Governor has promised a quick restoration of power through cooperation with the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

This annual celebration, now in its 13th year, highlights the importance of gratitude to God, even in tough times.

The festivities conclude with a performance by the award-winning music sensation, Joe Praiz.

