People in Biseni Kingdom, Bayelsa, are urgently asking for help as floods inundate their communities, causing damage worth millions of Naira.

During a flood inspection visit by the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Environment two weeks ago, the road to Biseni was found nearly impassable as vehicles struggled through rising waters that exceeded expectations this year.

After walking some distance, the journey continues by traveling through the Tailor Creek, where homes and roads are completely underwater. Residents have had to move to makeshift camps, often with little more than their families.

Oweifa Goddey is one of those living in a makeshift camp. He expresses concern about the lack of basic services and the difficulties of living on an overcrowded bridge, which is now filled with new structures to house more displaced people.

Key facilities like healthcare centers and schools have also been impacted, prompting community leaders to suggest both short-term and long-term solutions to address the annual flooding.

In his assessment of the damage in Biseni, Morris Alagoa, Deputy Director of the Environmental Defenders Network, is calling for federal and international help to support this oil-rich community.

The unpredictable flooding this year raises concerns about the future of Biseni without prompt action from the government and the necessary agencies.

