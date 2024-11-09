A vicious ambush by armed bandits has claimed the lives of 15 locals in the heartbreaking occurrence that has clouded the Mera community in Kebbi State’s Augie Local Government Area.

The region and the country as a whole are seeing a concerning trend of insecurity, which includes this deadly incident.

The neighborhood was in sorrow and families were devastated by the attack, which reportedly happened during the night.

The Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Umar Tafida, visited the grieving community to pay his respects and offer condolences to the families affected by this senseless violence.

During his visit, he reassured the community that the state government is dedicated to ensuring justice for the victims and preventing similar future incidents.

The Deputy Governor emphasized that the government will persist in its collaboration with various security agencies to bolster the safety of residents. This promise of increased security is vital in a region that has endured a series of attacks, leaving citizens feeling increasingly vulnerable.

Also addressing the tragic event was the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Mera, who expressed his sorrow over the loss of life and encouraged unity among the residents. He highlighted the importance of coming together in such trying times and remaining resilient in the face of adversity.

The victims were laid to rest in a somber funeral attended by community leaders, including the Deputy Governor and the Commissioner of Police. The emotional service served as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of violence on families and the broader community.

As the situation continues to unfold, authorities have promised to keep the public informed of further developments.