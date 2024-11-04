Bandits have invaded the residence of an activist, Ibrahim Mai Kaita, in the Turare community, Dutsin-ma LGA, Katsina State.

The hoodlums shot Mr Kaita during the attack and abducted his two wives to an unknown destination.

Ibrahim Mai Kaita, known for his advocacy for good governance, has been a vocal and critical voice in efforts to improve the region.

Banditry, Kidnapping and Terrorism have been on the rise in Katsina for the last few years with many attacks unreported.

Advertisement

The State government led by Umar Dikko Rada has also ramped up efforts aimed at addressing the situation with the creation of a Katsina Vigilante Service, a community policing initiative.

The latest attack is an indication that more needs to be done to reverse the trend.