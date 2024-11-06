No fewer than one hundred persons mostly women and children were said to have been kidnapped by armed bandits in Wanke community in Gusau local government area of Zamfara State.

The locals including an Iman who was abducted and released recently and still battling with injuries he sustained while in captivity were abducted by a group of arned men who stormed the area on Tuesday/

The kidnapped victims were whisked away around Sabon Laying and Dogon Hayi area.

This incident is coming barely few hours after about five travellers in a commercial vehicle travelling from Gummi to Gusau were ambushed by another gang of armed bandits along State psychiatric Hospital in Anka, Local government

Wanke is one of the communities along Dansadau road that has been suffering from bandits attack and kidnap for ransom for several years, a sad development that has forced many to abandoned their homes and farmlands for several years and are taking refuge in safer communities.

Zamfara State Police command as at the time of filling this report is yet to comment on the incident.