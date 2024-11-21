The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has announced a series of new measures aimed at improving customer service and maintaining high environmental standards at Nigerian airports.

According to a statement by the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, these initiatives are designed to meet the expectations of travelers across the country.

The measures include the introduction of voluntary Special Airport Marshals, who will conduct surprise inspections at airports.

These Marshals, made up of respected media members, NGOs, and state representatives, will provide independent assessments of airport conditions, cleanliness, and staff behavior, reporting directly to the Minister.

In addition to these efforts, the Minister will lead unscheduled inspections of airports nationwide, accompanied by senior Ministry and FAAN officials. These visits will involve hands-on participation in airport operations and direct engagement with staff, reinforcing the importance of professional conduct and quality service.

The statement added that over the next few weeks, the Ministry will also consult with stakeholders to select suitable volunteers for the Special Airport Marshal program, with the final list of appointees to be publicly announced for transparency.