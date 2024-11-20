There must be a Timely Response and Seamless Relationship between Airlines and Passengers to ensure Well being, Safety and Development in Nigeria’s Aviation Space.

These are the Leading Conversations at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority’s Stakeholders Summit held in Lagos.

The Summit with the theme ‘Achieving Increased Adoption of Digital Technology in Air Travel Customer Complain Managememt: The Regulatory Perspective,’ had participants from aviation agencies, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), and Air Passengers.

In his Opening Address, the Director Consumer Protection NCAA Says Airline-Passenger Relations should be better and NCAA will start taking Steps to ensure a safer and more efficient airspace.

The Representative of IBOM Air appreciates NCAA for adopting a Culture of Collaboration and insists that Human Capital Development should be prioritised above Technology as this will Drive the industry forward.

Speaking from a Consumer Perspective, a Thought Leader and Lawyer Says Customer Complaints on Delayed and Cancelled flights should be treated with more importance and urgency.

The NCAA on its part Spells out Part 19 of the NCAA regulations regarding Delayed and Cancelled flights and highlights the new Customer Protection Portal which addresses Consumer Complaints in real time.

