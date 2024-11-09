At least 3 people were killed in Mozambique’s capital following clashes with the police.

Maputo’s largest hospital made the announcement on Friday adding that 66 people had been injured.

Independent candidate Venancio Mondlane who was backed by the Podemos party has been alleging electoral fraud occurred during the October 9 polls.

The casualties add up to the at least 20 people dead Amnesty International reported Wednesday since the beginning of the protests in late October.

The politician who came in second place based on contested results then declared that protests will continue for a week till Thursday.

In Maputo, thousands of protesters blocked highways and started fires during the stressful day. Police used rubber bullets and tear gas.

The military of Mozambique has been sent in.

The National Elections Commission was directed by the Constitutional Council earlier this week to provide an explanation for the disparities in the total number of votes cast in the three elections that were conducted last month.

Frelimo’s incumbent president, Filipe Nyusi, has reiterated that he is amenable to discussion and cautioned about the protests’ potential negative economic effects.