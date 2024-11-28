South Korea has been hit by heavy snowfall for the second day in a row, with scores of flights cancelled, ferry operations suspended, and at least four people killed in a harsh winter, though conditions appear to be easing.

The winter snowfall was the third-heaviest in Seoul, the capital, since records began in 1907, according to Yonhap news agency, citing city data.

By early Thursday, more than 40cm of snow had accumulated in areas of Seoul, prompting the cancellation of over 140 flights, though weather officials canceled heavy snow warnings in the capital’s metropolitan region later in the day.

One person died and two were injured at a golf range after a net overladen with snow collapsed late on Wednesday, while another was killed in the similar collapse of a protective tent at a car park, media said.

Traffic accidents on highways east of the capital killed at least two more, according to reports.

Police said 11 people were injured on Wednesday night in a 53-vehicle pile-up on a highway in the central city of Wonju in Gangwon province.

Seoul’s main airport, Incheon, was the worst affected, with passengers facing delays of two hours on average, while 14 per cent of flights were delayed and 15 per cent cancelled on Thursday.

Authorities said about 142 flights were cancelled, and operations of 99 ferries suspended on 76 routes by Thursday, authorities said, while media reported trains were also delayed.

Schools in the province of Gyeonggi adjoining Seoul received permission to close on Thursday if needed, provincial authorities said.

Neighbouring North Korea has also received more than 10cm of snow in some areas between Tuesday and Wednesday, state broadcaster Korean Central Television said.