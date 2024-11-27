At least 30 people have been killed in several communities across two Local Government Areas of Benue State.

According to reports, many rural communities of Kastina-Ala and Logo LGAs respectively came under invasion on Sunday and in the early hours of Monday.

According to reports from local residents, ten bodies were recovered in Kastina-Ala, while 20 were found in the Logo area, resulting in a total of 30 fatalities.

Advertisement

In response to the incident, Chief Joseph Anawah, a Logo community leader, stated that an assault took place on the Azege settlement and neighboring parts of Tombo Council Ward on Sunday, November 24, 2024, about 7 am.

Advertisement

He added that the attacks were carried out by armed persons, estimated to be over 300, who are thought to be militia from outside Nigeria.

He noted that the invasion took place in the morning, and the assailants were clearly visible to the local residents.

The security forces present were unable to fend them off due to their overwhelming numbers and advanced weaponry.

It was only after the arrival of a military aircraft that the attackers were compelled to retreat.

Advertisement

At least 30 people have been killed in several communities across two Local Government Areas of Benue State.

According to reports, many rural communities of Kastina-Ala and Logo LGAs respectively came under invasion on Sunday and in the early hours of Monday.

According to reports from local residents, ten bodies were recovered in Kastina-Ala, while 20 were found in the Logo area, resulting in a total of 30 fatalities.

Advertisement

In response to the incident, Chief Joseph Anawah, a Logo community leader, stated that an assault took place on the Azege settlement and neighboring parts of Tombo Council Ward on Sunday, November 24, 2024, about 7 am.

Advertisement

He added that the attacks were carried out by armed persons, estimated to be over 300, who are thought to be militia from outside Nigeria.

He noted that the invasion took place in the morning, and the assailants were clearly visible to the local residents.

The security forces present were unable to fend them off due to their overwhelming numbers and advanced weaponry.

It was only after the arrival of a military aircraft that the attackers were compelled to retreat.

Advertisement

At least 30 people have been killed in several communities across two Local Government Areas of Benue State.

According to reports, many rural communities of Kastina-Ala and Logo LGAs respectively came under invasion on Sunday and in the early hours of Monday.

According to reports from local residents, ten bodies were recovered in Kastina-Ala, while 20 were found in the Logo area, resulting in a total of 30 fatalities.

Advertisement

In response to the incident, Chief Joseph Anawah, a Logo community leader, stated that an assault took place on the Azege settlement and neighboring parts of Tombo Council Ward on Sunday, November 24, 2024, about 7 am.

Advertisement

He added that the attacks were carried out by armed persons, estimated to be over 300, who are thought to be militia from outside Nigeria.

He noted that the invasion took place in the morning, and the assailants were clearly visible to the local residents.

The security forces present were unable to fend them off due to their overwhelming numbers and advanced weaponry.

It was only after the arrival of a military aircraft that the attackers were compelled to retreat.

Advertisement

At least 30 people have been killed in several communities across two Local Government Areas of Benue State.

According to reports, many rural communities of Kastina-Ala and Logo LGAs respectively came under invasion on Sunday and in the early hours of Monday.

According to reports from local residents, ten bodies were recovered in Kastina-Ala, while 20 were found in the Logo area, resulting in a total of 30 fatalities.

Advertisement

In response to the incident, Chief Joseph Anawah, a Logo community leader, stated that an assault took place on the Azege settlement and neighboring parts of Tombo Council Ward on Sunday, November 24, 2024, about 7 am.

Advertisement

He added that the attacks were carried out by armed persons, estimated to be over 300, who are thought to be militia from outside Nigeria.

He noted that the invasion took place in the morning, and the assailants were clearly visible to the local residents.

The security forces present were unable to fend them off due to their overwhelming numbers and advanced weaponry.

It was only after the arrival of a military aircraft that the attackers were compelled to retreat.

Advertisement

At least 30 people have been killed in several communities across two Local Government Areas of Benue State.

According to reports, many rural communities of Kastina-Ala and Logo LGAs respectively came under invasion on Sunday and in the early hours of Monday.

According to reports from local residents, ten bodies were recovered in Kastina-Ala, while 20 were found in the Logo area, resulting in a total of 30 fatalities.

Advertisement

In response to the incident, Chief Joseph Anawah, a Logo community leader, stated that an assault took place on the Azege settlement and neighboring parts of Tombo Council Ward on Sunday, November 24, 2024, about 7 am.

Advertisement

He added that the attacks were carried out by armed persons, estimated to be over 300, who are thought to be militia from outside Nigeria.

He noted that the invasion took place in the morning, and the assailants were clearly visible to the local residents.

The security forces present were unable to fend them off due to their overwhelming numbers and advanced weaponry.

It was only after the arrival of a military aircraft that the attackers were compelled to retreat.

Advertisement

At least 30 people have been killed in several communities across two Local Government Areas of Benue State.

According to reports, many rural communities of Kastina-Ala and Logo LGAs respectively came under invasion on Sunday and in the early hours of Monday.

According to reports from local residents, ten bodies were recovered in Kastina-Ala, while 20 were found in the Logo area, resulting in a total of 30 fatalities.

Advertisement

In response to the incident, Chief Joseph Anawah, a Logo community leader, stated that an assault took place on the Azege settlement and neighboring parts of Tombo Council Ward on Sunday, November 24, 2024, about 7 am.

Advertisement

He added that the attacks were carried out by armed persons, estimated to be over 300, who are thought to be militia from outside Nigeria.

He noted that the invasion took place in the morning, and the assailants were clearly visible to the local residents.

The security forces present were unable to fend them off due to their overwhelming numbers and advanced weaponry.

It was only after the arrival of a military aircraft that the attackers were compelled to retreat.

Advertisement

At least 30 people have been killed in several communities across two Local Government Areas of Benue State.

According to reports, many rural communities of Kastina-Ala and Logo LGAs respectively came under invasion on Sunday and in the early hours of Monday.

According to reports from local residents, ten bodies were recovered in Kastina-Ala, while 20 were found in the Logo area, resulting in a total of 30 fatalities.

Advertisement

In response to the incident, Chief Joseph Anawah, a Logo community leader, stated that an assault took place on the Azege settlement and neighboring parts of Tombo Council Ward on Sunday, November 24, 2024, about 7 am.

Advertisement

He added that the attacks were carried out by armed persons, estimated to be over 300, who are thought to be militia from outside Nigeria.

He noted that the invasion took place in the morning, and the assailants were clearly visible to the local residents.

The security forces present were unable to fend them off due to their overwhelming numbers and advanced weaponry.

It was only after the arrival of a military aircraft that the attackers were compelled to retreat.

Advertisement

At least 30 people have been killed in several communities across two Local Government Areas of Benue State.

According to reports, many rural communities of Kastina-Ala and Logo LGAs respectively came under invasion on Sunday and in the early hours of Monday.

According to reports from local residents, ten bodies were recovered in Kastina-Ala, while 20 were found in the Logo area, resulting in a total of 30 fatalities.

Advertisement

In response to the incident, Chief Joseph Anawah, a Logo community leader, stated that an assault took place on the Azege settlement and neighboring parts of Tombo Council Ward on Sunday, November 24, 2024, about 7 am.

Advertisement

He added that the attacks were carried out by armed persons, estimated to be over 300, who are thought to be militia from outside Nigeria.

He noted that the invasion took place in the morning, and the assailants were clearly visible to the local residents.

The security forces present were unable to fend them off due to their overwhelming numbers and advanced weaponry.

It was only after the arrival of a military aircraft that the attackers were compelled to retreat.