The Training and Doctrine Command TRADOC of the Nigerian Army has announced that its 2024 training objectives were successfully met, setting the stage for improved operations in the coming year. This achievement was highlighted by TRADOC Commander, Major General Kevin Aligbe, during the 2024 TRADOC Merit Award ceremony.

As 2024 comes to a close, Major General Kevin Aligbe emphasized that meeting these training goals aligns with the Nigerian Army’s commitment to enhancing security across the country.

In recognition of excellence, 36 officers received awards for outstanding performance in various examinations, including the lieutenant-captain practical exams and the captain-to-major exams. The TRADOC Commander stated that these awards are designed to promote a culture of hard work, healthy competition, and professionalism within the Nigerian Army.

Representing the Acting Chief of Army Staff, Major General Olufemi Olatunbosun, was the Director General of the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, Major General Obinna Ajunwa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Training and Doctrine Command TRADOC of the Nigerian Army has announced that its 2024 training objectives were successfully met, setting the stage for improved operations in the coming year. This achievement was highlighted by TRADOC Commander, Major General Kevin Aligbe, during the 2024 TRADOC Merit Award ceremony.

As 2024 comes to a close, Major General Kevin Aligbe emphasized that meeting these training goals aligns with the Nigerian Army’s commitment to enhancing security across the country.

In recognition of excellence, 36 officers received awards for outstanding performance in various examinations, including the lieutenant-captain practical exams and the captain-to-major exams. The TRADOC Commander stated that these awards are designed to promote a culture of hard work, healthy competition, and professionalism within the Nigerian Army.

Representing the Acting Chief of Army Staff, Major General Olufemi Olatunbosun, was the Director General of the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, Major General Obinna Ajunwa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Training and Doctrine Command TRADOC of the Nigerian Army has announced that its 2024 training objectives were successfully met, setting the stage for improved operations in the coming year. This achievement was highlighted by TRADOC Commander, Major General Kevin Aligbe, during the 2024 TRADOC Merit Award ceremony.

As 2024 comes to a close, Major General Kevin Aligbe emphasized that meeting these training goals aligns with the Nigerian Army’s commitment to enhancing security across the country.

In recognition of excellence, 36 officers received awards for outstanding performance in various examinations, including the lieutenant-captain practical exams and the captain-to-major exams. The TRADOC Commander stated that these awards are designed to promote a culture of hard work, healthy competition, and professionalism within the Nigerian Army.

Representing the Acting Chief of Army Staff, Major General Olufemi Olatunbosun, was the Director General of the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, Major General Obinna Ajunwa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Training and Doctrine Command TRADOC of the Nigerian Army has announced that its 2024 training objectives were successfully met, setting the stage for improved operations in the coming year. This achievement was highlighted by TRADOC Commander, Major General Kevin Aligbe, during the 2024 TRADOC Merit Award ceremony.

As 2024 comes to a close, Major General Kevin Aligbe emphasized that meeting these training goals aligns with the Nigerian Army’s commitment to enhancing security across the country.

In recognition of excellence, 36 officers received awards for outstanding performance in various examinations, including the lieutenant-captain practical exams and the captain-to-major exams. The TRADOC Commander stated that these awards are designed to promote a culture of hard work, healthy competition, and professionalism within the Nigerian Army.

Representing the Acting Chief of Army Staff, Major General Olufemi Olatunbosun, was the Director General of the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, Major General Obinna Ajunwa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Training and Doctrine Command TRADOC of the Nigerian Army has announced that its 2024 training objectives were successfully met, setting the stage for improved operations in the coming year. This achievement was highlighted by TRADOC Commander, Major General Kevin Aligbe, during the 2024 TRADOC Merit Award ceremony.

As 2024 comes to a close, Major General Kevin Aligbe emphasized that meeting these training goals aligns with the Nigerian Army’s commitment to enhancing security across the country.

In recognition of excellence, 36 officers received awards for outstanding performance in various examinations, including the lieutenant-captain practical exams and the captain-to-major exams. The TRADOC Commander stated that these awards are designed to promote a culture of hard work, healthy competition, and professionalism within the Nigerian Army.

Representing the Acting Chief of Army Staff, Major General Olufemi Olatunbosun, was the Director General of the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, Major General Obinna Ajunwa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Training and Doctrine Command TRADOC of the Nigerian Army has announced that its 2024 training objectives were successfully met, setting the stage for improved operations in the coming year. This achievement was highlighted by TRADOC Commander, Major General Kevin Aligbe, during the 2024 TRADOC Merit Award ceremony.

As 2024 comes to a close, Major General Kevin Aligbe emphasized that meeting these training goals aligns with the Nigerian Army’s commitment to enhancing security across the country.

In recognition of excellence, 36 officers received awards for outstanding performance in various examinations, including the lieutenant-captain practical exams and the captain-to-major exams. The TRADOC Commander stated that these awards are designed to promote a culture of hard work, healthy competition, and professionalism within the Nigerian Army.

Representing the Acting Chief of Army Staff, Major General Olufemi Olatunbosun, was the Director General of the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, Major General Obinna Ajunwa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Training and Doctrine Command TRADOC of the Nigerian Army has announced that its 2024 training objectives were successfully met, setting the stage for improved operations in the coming year. This achievement was highlighted by TRADOC Commander, Major General Kevin Aligbe, during the 2024 TRADOC Merit Award ceremony.

As 2024 comes to a close, Major General Kevin Aligbe emphasized that meeting these training goals aligns with the Nigerian Army’s commitment to enhancing security across the country.

In recognition of excellence, 36 officers received awards for outstanding performance in various examinations, including the lieutenant-captain practical exams and the captain-to-major exams. The TRADOC Commander stated that these awards are designed to promote a culture of hard work, healthy competition, and professionalism within the Nigerian Army.

Representing the Acting Chief of Army Staff, Major General Olufemi Olatunbosun, was the Director General of the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, Major General Obinna Ajunwa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Training and Doctrine Command TRADOC of the Nigerian Army has announced that its 2024 training objectives were successfully met, setting the stage for improved operations in the coming year. This achievement was highlighted by TRADOC Commander, Major General Kevin Aligbe, during the 2024 TRADOC Merit Award ceremony.

As 2024 comes to a close, Major General Kevin Aligbe emphasized that meeting these training goals aligns with the Nigerian Army’s commitment to enhancing security across the country.

In recognition of excellence, 36 officers received awards for outstanding performance in various examinations, including the lieutenant-captain practical exams and the captain-to-major exams. The TRADOC Commander stated that these awards are designed to promote a culture of hard work, healthy competition, and professionalism within the Nigerian Army.

Representing the Acting Chief of Army Staff, Major General Olufemi Olatunbosun, was the Director General of the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, Major General Obinna Ajunwa.

Advertisement