The Nigerian Army has confirmed an attack on a checkpoint along the Umuopara section of the Umuahia-Owerri Road, resulting in the deaths of two officers.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Jonah Unuakhalu of the Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA, soldiers successfully repelled the assailants, forcing them to retreat with gunshot wounds.

During the encounter, the attackers abandoned two vehicles, a Sienna and a Lexus Jeep, used in the assault. “In the ensuing firefight, two soldiers paid the supreme price,” the statement concluded.

Earlier in a video posted on Social media platform X, the gunmen who attacked the checkpoint were seen dismantling the checkpoint and threatening the Abia State governor, Alex Otti, with unknown consequences if the checkpoint or other things which they did not specify return.

Two soldiers died in the encounter with the attackers who according to the Army were injured and escaped wit gunshot wounds leaving behind two vehicles.