The Arewa Think Tank (ATT) has commended the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu over his pronouncement that the security agencies will soon flush out Lukarawa, the terrorist group that recently emerged in the North-West region.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had a few days back confirmed the terror group’s presence in Sokoto and Kebbi states.

Arewa Think Tank say it is excited over Ribadu’s stance that ‘nobody dares Tinubu and wins’, particularly over security challenges across the country.

In a statement at the weekend by the Convener of ATT, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu said members of the group watched with keen interest when Ribadu spoke in Abuja on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the 2024 comptroller-general of customs conference.

Advertisement

“From that day we realised that the new terror group came from the Niger Republic after the coup that led to the breakdown of military cooperation between Nigeria and the neighbouring country.

“We are excited that the NSA said the Boko Haram terrorists have been decimated and are on the run, moving to neighbouring countries. We noted that Ribadu attributed the feat to what he called Tinubu gains, and added that hundreds of bandits are being killed daily by security operatives.

“We listened to Ribadu saying, ‘We are beginning to see the gains—what we call Tinubu gains. Hundreds of bandits are killed every day. Tinubu gains. We move everywhere in our country today free of fear.

“Arewa Think Tank is urging all security agencies to ensure that this so-called Lakurawa or whatever they call themselves are making a mistake because as Ribadu rightly pointed out nobody ever dares Tinubu and wins. They have come at the wrong time; nobody has ever defeated Tinubu.

Advertisement

It also commended Ribadu over comments on the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu which according to him has ended smuggling across the country as only a few Nigerians were benefiting from the policy.