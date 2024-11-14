The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division has disqualified Olusola Ebiseni as the Labour Party candidate for the upcoming Ondo State governorship election scheduled for Saturday, 16 November 2024.

The three-member panel of justices, in a unanimous decision with a lead judgement by Justice Hamma Barka delivered by Justice Adebukola Banjoko, held that “the appeal brought by the Labour Party against Olusola Ebiseni and two others is allowed.”

Justice Banjoko further added that the Certified True Copy of the judgement would be made available to the parties in the appeal as soon as possible for their review.

Justice Abba Mohammed, in his contributory judgement, agreed with the decision of his fellow justices.

Previously, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja had ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to accept and recognise Olusola Ebiseni and Ezekiel Awude as the Labour Party’s governorship and deputy governorship candidates for the 16 November Ondo State governorship polls.

Justice Nwite affirmed that the second primary election held by the Labour Party, which produced Ebiseni and Awude as the governorship and deputy governorship candidates, was valid and should be upheld by INEC.