The All Progressive Congress has cleared all the 20 Chairmanship seats in the just concluded Local Government Elections, held yesterday in Ogun State.

The Chairman of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission, Babatunde Osibodu made this announcement in Abeokuta.

Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission has declared the ruling All Progressives Congress as the winner of all Chairmanship and Councillorship seats across the 20 local government areas in the State.

The Chairman of the electoral body, Babatunde Osibodu said a total of 613,156 votes were cast in the Chairmanship elections across the State.

Prior to the announcement of the results politicians have expressed different views on the conduct and likely outcome of the exercise.

Now that the results have been announced, the electoral body will present certificates of return to the winners, as residents will be expecting them to immediately commence developmental works at grassroots level.

