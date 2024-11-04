The wife of the governor of Anambra State Nonye Soludo, has requested for virile stakeholders involvement to assist people displaced with recent challenges of flood.

She made the call when she visited Unity Primary School, Umuoba Anam, where over one thousand people who were affected by the flood are currently camping.

Addressing the people in the camp, shortly after inspecting the facility, Mrs. Soludo said that the plight of people displaced by the natural disaster is a major concern for the government.

She made emphasis on the need to prioritize the health and overall sanitary conditions of the camp, with special attention to the hygiene of women and children.

Mrs Soludo also asked those running the camps to maintain good dietary hygiene for the residents and to make sure all the guidelines for safety are upheld.

The governor’s wife was accompanied by a team from the World Health Organization (WHO), led by the South East Zonal Coordinator, Dr Chukwumuanya Igboekwu.

The Umuoba Anam camp shelters mostly women, children and is one of the major holding centres in Anambra State.

