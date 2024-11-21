Nigeria has made history by hosting the second edition of Africa Military Games in Abuja.

The event brings together military personnel from across the continent to compete in various sports, emphasising camaraderie, discipline, and unity.

The opening ceremony, held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, was a vibrant showcase of cultural heritage and military precision.

Delegations from participating countries proudly marched in their national colors, symbolizing regional solidarity.

The games feature diverse sporting events, including athletics, football, volleyball, and martial arts.

These competitions provide a platform for military personnel to demonstrate physical fitness, teamwork, and resilience.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nigeria’s Minister of Defence and other dignitaries expressed pride in hosting the landmark event.

The Chief of Defence Staff highlighted the games’ role in fostering peace, cooperation, and mutual understanding.

With heightened security measures in place, the event underscores Nigeria’s capability to host high-profile international events.

Beyond showcasing athletic prowess, the Africa Military Games highlights the armed forces’ role in promoting unity and stability across the continent.