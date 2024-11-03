The Abuja Municipal Area Council says it will begin the conduct of a general assessment and valuation of all properties to enable the Council update its records and have accurate data for an effective tenement rate administration.

At a press briefing at it’s headquarters in the nation’s capital, Emmanuel Inyang, Supervisory Councilor Special Duties says the process is meant to take place every 5 years, the last one conducted in 2016, new properties has developed in different parts of the area council since then.

Tenement rate collection is a statutory responsibility of the Local Government as enshrined in Section 7 and the Fourth Schedule (1) j of 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended.

In view of this, the area council has appealed to residents of Abuja living within AMAC, that it’s tenancy assessment will involve certified Surveyors carrying out physical checks for the purposes of enumeration, automation and data capturing for assessment and valuation.

The combined effect of the legal and judicial framework for collection of Tenancy Rate in the FCT is that Area Councils have powers to legislate on, assess, demand and collect tenement rates in the FCT.

