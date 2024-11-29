The arraignment of former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello at the Federal High Court in Abuja has been stalled due to the absence of his counsel from court.

The EFCC had brought the former governor for arraignment on a 19-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N80 billion.

At the day’s proceedings, EFCC attorney, Kemi Phinero moved to have the charge read to the defendant and his plea taken.

Mr Bello, who addressed the court personally, told Justice Emeka Nwite that he was informed of the arraignment in the late hours of November 28th and thus was unable to notify his attorneys.

In a short ruling, Justice Nwite held that it would be in the interest of justice for the defendant’s counsel to be present

A warrant for his arrest can not be sacrificed on the altar of breach of fair hearing.

Counsel to Mr Bello should be put on notice.

The court adjourned till 13th December for arraignment

The defendant is to be remanded in the custody of the EFCC.