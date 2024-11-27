The former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello has pleaded not guilty to a 16-count charge of money laundering filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mr. Bello was escorted to court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission amdist tight security around the FCT High Court.

The former Kogi Governor was arraigned alongside two others before Justice Maryanne Anenih of the FCT high court in Maitama.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/2024/11/yahaya-bello-not-arrested-he-honoured-efcc-invitation-media-office/

The statement of offence is a criminal breach of trust while the particulars of offence are dishonest use of state funds to acquire properties in Abuja and Dubai.

