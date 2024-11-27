The EFCC has moved for trial to commence immediately and is ready to call its first witness.

Counsel to Mr. Bello argued that they were served with the charge at 11 pm on 26th November and he will need time to prepare his client.

A bail application dated 22nd November predicted on 6 grounds has been filed.

Mr. Bello submitted through his counsel that his presence in court is an obedience to the summons issued to him.

It is stated law in the country that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

It is also within his rights to enjoy his liberty while preparing for trial.

The prosecution objection is based on the fact that he is facing charges at the Federal high court and has refused to appear to take his plea.

The court should not use issues from another court to determine issues before the FCT high court.

Objecting to the submissions of Mr. Bello, counsel to EFCC held that his preliminary objection is anchored on 3 grounds

1)competent of the application

2)Factual content of the application

3)Application of judicial principles and guidance to the application.

The FCT high court only assumed jurisdiction upon the arraignment of the defendant.

The bail application was filed on 22nd November and the defendant’s arraignment took place on 27th November.

It is only after arraignment that the bail application can arise and be heard.

The application is premature, hasty, and contradicts the meaning of bail.