An Ikeja High Court adjourned on Thursday to Jan. 23rd, 2025, to hear the preliminary objection filed by controversial online activist Vincent Otse, also known as Very Dark Man, in the alleged defamation suit brought against him by a senior advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, and his son, Folarin, aka Falz.

When the case was called on Thursday, Muiz Banire (SAN), counsel for Falana and Falz, informed the court that the Claimants had filed the originating procedures and served them on the Defendant.

Dr. Banire also said a motion on notice was filed and served on Oct. 25, but Justice Matthias Dawodu said the court processes were not before the court .

Advertisement

The Claimants’ counsel prayed the court to adjourn the case to enable him follow up at the administrative processes section.

Advertisement

“In this circumstance, my lord, the best thing to do is to adjourn the matter so that we can go back to the registry to find out at the process Registry,” Dr. Banire said.

In his response, counsel to VDM, Marvin Omorogbe, said it had been observed that there was no valid writ of summons before the court.

He, therefore, prayed the court to strike out the lawsuit.

According to him, the writ before the court bears the same suit number as the preemptive remedy proceedings.

Advertisement

He said, “Preemptive remedy proceedings ends after injunction is granted or refused.

“They have gone ahead to file a writ, using the same suit number as the preemptive remedy proceedings.

“At this point my lord, we will be seeking for a date to hear our preliminary objection”.

Mr Omorogbe further urged the court to withdraw a motion dated Oct. 18 seeking the leave of court to appeal against the preemptive order.

Advertisement

Justice Dawodu struck out the motion, following no objections from the claimants’ counsel.

“I will give you a date for hearing because we are talking about a writ that is not before the court,” Justice Dawodu said.

VeryDarkMan was present during the proceedings. He was dressed in an Edo attire with his fans cheering him on.

On Oct. 14, Justice Dawodu had ordered VDM to bring down the alleged defamatory video which he made on Sept. 24 against the SAN and his son.

Advertisement

The court had also ordered the service of originating summons to VDM through his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju within 14 days.