The Albanian government announced a year-end bonus for retirees on Wednesday, following a protest in Tirana, where protesters sought pension increases and better social services.

Blendi Gonxhja, the Economy Minister, revealed the incentive at a news conference after a Cabinet meeting.

However, the “Together Movement,” which organized the seniors’ protest, rejected the bonus, which Prime Minister Edi Rama hinted at on Tuesday, calling it “crumbs.”

The government has set aside €100 million (approximately $105 million) for the year-end bonus, Gonxhja announced after the Council of Ministers meeting.

He said €100 and €150 (approximately $105 and $158) will be distributed based on pension category beginning in December.

In September, the government approved a pension increase of 4.1%.

According to the data, the increase will benefit approximately 791,000 retirees across various categories.

Earlier, hundreds of pensioners gathered in Tirana to demand an increase in their pensions as well as improved social services.

Pensioners gathered in front of the Prime Minister’s office, holding banners that read “Take your hands off corruption, increase pensions” and “Prices are increasing, pensions are decreasing.”

Pensioners are particularly angered by the government’s “tricks,” arguing that Rama cannot deceive anyone with “year-end crumbs.”

Protesters will continue to call for a fair raise in the minimum pension, threatening to spread to other cities if their demands are not met.

