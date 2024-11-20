The Agbe Loba” Farmers Union in Ondo State has congratulated Ondo State Governor-elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and the All Progressive Congress for coming out victorious in the last Saturday, November 16 governorship election.

The secretary of the farmers’ group, Adesanlu Tosin said the Governor’s resounding victory is an affirmation that he has done well.

He described the victory of Aiyedatiwa as well deserved and a result of hard work, noting that since only God can enthrone a leader, his widespread acceptance by the electorates must have been divine.

Adesanlu said that the number one office in the state is a position of enormous opportunities and responsibilities, advising the governor to be focused and magnanimous in victory.

“Elections are over, and the politicking of the last few months must now give way for critical reasoning on how to deliver on your promises. You must go about governance with the energy of youth, sincerity, and diligence.

“See the entire state as your constituency irrespective of tribe, creed, and class. I also want to call on your opponents to drop the agitations of the past and share their visions of a better Ondo State with the governor. A new and prosperous Ondo must be seen as a task for all.”

Adesanlu Tosin who is the Secretary of Fruit Dealers and sellers in Ondo State also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and Security Personnel for their effective and efficient services delivery at the poll, wished the Governor Aiyedatiwa the requisite wisdom and skills for a peaceful and prosperous tenure in office.

