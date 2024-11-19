The Nigerian minister of defense, Badaru Abubakar, has inaugurated two newly acquired 129 attack helicopters and one additional Alfa jet to strengthen the air component of the operation Fansar Yamma in the North West.

This is the most recent effort made by the Tinubu administration to enhance efforts and strengthen the war against banditry and kidnapping in parts of the country.

A renewed strength and determination by the federal government in the war on banditry and kidnapping.

These two additional helicopters are enabled to attack the enemy with laser guided missiles and can withstand all weather.

The minister emphasised the position of the federal government to continue to supply modern warfare and prioritize the welfare of the armed forces to ensure peace and harmony in the nation.

He says The most recent successes recorded by the Airforce in their onslaught against banditry has demonstrated the will of the government to end insecurity.

There was a fly past by one of the helicopters to reassure the people of the determination of the Air Force to enhance security.