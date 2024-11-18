The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified its air interdiction operations under Operation FARAUTAR MUJIYA to counter banditry in Northwestern Nigeria.

On November 15, 2024, the Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA conducted targeted airstrikes in Zamfara State, neutralizing numerous bandits, including top loyalists of notorious bandit leaders Dan-Isuhu and Dogo Sule.

The strikes focused on Babban Kauye village in Tsafe Local Government Area, where intelligence reports indicated a gathering of armed criminals plotting coordinated attacks on military personnel and civilians along the Tsafe axis.

Acting on this intelligence, the NAF launched precision strikes that inflicted heavy casualties and dismantled the group’s operational capacity.

Local sources confirmed that several high-ranking members of the bandit factions were among those killed, marking a significant blow to the notorious groups responsible for frequent assaults on communities, security forces, and critical infrastructure in the region.

Babban Kauye, previously used as a strategic hideout, was obliterated in the operation.

This latest success underscores the NAF’s commitment to supporting the Theatre Command of Operation FANSAN YAMMA in eliminating bandit networks and restoring stability to Zamfara and the broader Northwest.

The military has reaffirmed its collaboration with sister agencies to secure the nation and eradicate threats posed by criminal elements.