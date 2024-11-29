The research and Public Procurement Centre of the Ahmadu Brllo University, Zaria in collaboration with Zamfara state through the office of the head of service has trained some selected state civil servants into procurement officers carder.

The training is which is expected to be sustained especially for all procurement officers in the Zamfara state civil spruce is aimed at equipping the staff with professional knowledge to enhance their skills in the procurement of Goods and Services

Declaring the training open, the Zamfara state head of service Barrister Ahmad Liman said the training will go along way to enhance due process in the procurement processes of good works and services in the state.

He added that award of contracts will continue in accordance with procurement standards in the Zamfara

Mr. Liman further assured that same training will be sustained for the effective training of procurement staff across the state

On his part, the Director General, Zamfara state Bureau of Public Procurement, Bashar Galadima noted that the training becomes imperative for the selected civil servants, noting that a significant insights and skills with a view to equipping them with knowledge to excel in procurement processes will be impacted on the participants

” The training will afford participants the opportunity to be more skilled with a view to equipping them with knowledge to excel in the procurement process” he said.

” I’m very sure that Zamfara will experience total transformation in procurement soon he” Galadima

“The knowledge they will acquire here will go a long way will be impacted on the participants positive” He added.

his remarks, the Director Public Procurement Research Center, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Dr. Ma’awiyya Abubakar stated that the training designed to address the core aspects of public procurement management with a special focus on the provision of Zamfara state procurement law 2021.

Dr. Ma’awiyya however noted that he is optimistic that the state work force will be improved

“The aims of the training is to enhance participants to comprehend the procurement processes such as planning, advertising in order to bid evaluation and contract management “. Dr. Ma’awiyya said.

He tasked participants to adhere with transparency, accountability and value for money, while commending Zamfara state government for partnering with Ahmadu Bello University Public Procurement Research Center for the development of the state.

