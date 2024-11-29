Amid tension between Moscow and the West over the war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is praising U.S President-elect, Donald Trump, as an intelligent and experienced politician, capable of finding solutions.

Speaking to reporters in Kazakhstan and referring to the two assassination attempts against Donald Trump during the election campaign, the Russian President said Donald Trump overcame a “serious test” to return to the White House.

President Putin accused President Joe Biden for creating what he called…“additional difficulties” for the incoming Trump administration, for giving Ukraine permission to fire longer-range American missiles, called ATACMS, at targets, deep inside Russia.

The Russian president also threatened to strike Ukraine again with a nuclear-capable ballistic missile, called “Oreshnik,” after Russia’s widespread overnight attack, which targeted critical energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

Trump has pledged to end the war in Ukraine “within 24 hours,” without saying how.

During the election campaign, he repeatedly refused to say whether he wanted Ukraine to win the war.