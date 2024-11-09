In order to promote women’s participation in Africa’s digital economy, African women who attended the Africa Women Conference (AWC) in Lusaka, Zambia, demanded better digital infrastructure, education, and empowerment.

AWC Co-convener Dr. Jummai Ahmadu said during the 8th Africa Women Conference that the conference offers “a vital platform for collaboration, learning, and sharing innovative ideas.”

The conference explored digital advancement in fields like social advocacy, education, health, and entrepreneurship with the goal of breaking down barriers and advancing a future where African women lead in innovation and decision-making.

Dr. Jummai Ahmadu said “Technology is a potent instrument that may strengthen our voices, improve our abilities, and open doors to achievement.

“In this digital revolution, let’s promote inclusivity and make sure no woman is left behind.

“Let’s seize this chance together and strive toward a future where women in Africa have equal access to digital technology,” she urged.

Hajiya Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, Minister of Women Affairs, urged delegates to make suggestions in her speech to improve African women’s involvement in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Opening the conference, Mrs. Mainga Kabika, Permanent Secretary of the Gender Division in the Zambian Presidency, emphasised the importance of expanding women’s access to digital resources, noting that it is “crucial for meaningful economic participation and the resilience of our communities.

Kabika also highlighted the systemic barriers women face, saying, “Women often face systemic barriers. Let us work together to scale these efforts, sharing resources, strategies, and innovative approaches to collectively narrow the digital divide.”

In his keynote address, Mr William Carew, Principal Coordinator and Head of Secretariat at the African Union Economic Social and Cultural Council (AU ECOSOCC), described technology as “A powerful catalyst for change” that drives inclusion, innovation, and opportunity, though he cautioned that the digital divide remains a significant obstacle in parts of Africa.

“…women are trailblazers in entrepreneurship and innovation. It is crucial to ensure that women and girls, who represent more than half of our population, are not left behind in this digital revolution,” he said.

President of the Wives of FCT Traditional Rulers, Hajiya Hauwa Ibrahim, noted that empowering women in technology is not only about equality but about “unlocking the full potential of our society through the innovation, creativity, and progress that women bring.”

Despite existing challenges, Mr. Ibrahim highlighted that empowering women in technology fosters a more equitable and innovative society, where women have “a seat at the table where decisions are made, solutions are crafted, and futures are shaped.”

The theme of the 8th Africa Women Conference in Lusaka, Zambia, is Digital Advancement: Harnessing Its Potential for the African Woman.